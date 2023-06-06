WTC Final: 'My World Cup final...:' Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon gears up for title clash against India

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon is a force to reckon with all around the world and he's solely focused on winning the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India after losing in the 2019 ODI WC semi-final against England.

"This is my World Cup final," Lyon said. "Being part of the 2019 [ODI] World Cup, where we weren't good enough against England in the semi-final, it did feel the World Cup dream probably slipped away," the offie added in a conversation with cricket news website ESPNCricinfo before embarking on a two-month long tour to the UK.

Lyon not only has been Australia's most prolific bowler but best of all in the current 2021-23 WTC cycle with 83 wickets in 19 games, 15 more than second-best James Anderson. The cycle will culminate with the commencement of the WTC Final between India and Australia on June 7 in England.

The spinner also has a chance to become the seventh bowler overall to have 500 Test wickets to his name. While Lyon isn't fazed by the record, he certainly acknowledges the nature of it.

"Yeah, I don't like talking about myself in that light, but it is pretty amazing when you sit back and look at the names who have been able to take 500 Test wickets . I know I've been very fortunate and I'm grateful for my journey so far. It has been amazing, and if I'm able to tick that little box over the Ashes, it would be very special," he said.

"If I start looking at what I've been able to achieve, the Tests and the series that we've won, I'll feel like the end can sneak up on you quite quickly. I still feel I've got a lot of cricket left in me and I know personally, I want to tick off some big goals in the many years to come. I'll definitely look back at it when I do call stumps, but that's not for a while yet," added Lyon further.

