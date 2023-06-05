Steve Smith concerned about Test cricket's future, wishes for its survival with one eye on WTC Final

Batting great Steve Smith wishes for Test cricket’s longevity amid concerns surrounding the slow death of this format due to the growing culture of franchise-based T20 leagues. With all focus now on the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia, Smith opined being a traditionalist, he wants this format to stay on every board’s priority and must be given utmost importance.

In the lead-up to the big tie against India, which starts on June 7th at the Oval in London, Smith said he thinks Test cricket is in a good space, and having watched a few matches lately, he believes this format is here to stay. He, however, remained concerned about its growth growing forward.

"Yeah, I am slightly concerned. But yeah, hopefully Test Cricket still stays alive and well. I think it's in a good place at the moment. In terms of some of the games, we've seen recently have been pretty amazing. So, yeah, for me as a, I suppose, a traditionalist, someone that loves Test cricket, I hope it still remains at the front of all the board's minds and stays alive and well for some time to come,” Smith said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

In regards to keeping this format relevant and important, Smith feels the WTC has come as a blessing and that the contest against India is going to glue everyone close to their TV screens. Pressing on reaching this point after grinding hard for over two years in this WTC cycle, Smith said,

"Oh, I mean it's really important. I think the World Test Championship now, having the two best teams play in a final, I think that's great. It adds a little bit more relevance, I suppose, to Test cricket. So it's what we all work towards for a couple of years. And this week should be an exciting one, and yeah the guys are looking forward to it," the former Australia captain added. Smith aware of Shami, Siraj threat With the Indian camp keeping the cards close to their chest about the final XI against Australia, Smith remains aware of two-seamers who will play – Shami and Siraj. Considering the use of Duke Ball during the final and how good form both these pacers are in, they will be some threat to the daunting Aussie line-up.

"I think they've got a good mix obviously of quality seam bowlers. Shami and Siraj, probably their two main guys who have really good skills, and I think the Duke ball suits them nicely. And then obviously their spinners as well, who bowl really well in all conditions. So, I think they're a good attack and yeah, we're going to have to play well against them this week," Smith, who averages closer to 60 from 96 Tests, said.

Meanwhile, following the WTC Final, the Australian team will take on England in the Ashes, starting June 16th in Edgbaston.