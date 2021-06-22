WTC Final: 'Length has done the trick' - Sanjay Bangar on Indian pacer' success on Day 5 vs NZ

Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma on Tuesday helped India bounce back into the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton by picking three quick wickets during the end of the first session on Day 5.

Indian quicks struggled on Day 3 with the ball as they failed to find the perfect length to trouble the New Zealand batters. However, they were right on the money when play resumed on Day 5 after a washed-out Day 4.

Former India batting coach, Sanjay Bangar weighed his opinion behind the success of Indian pacers on Day 5 as he said that the fuller length bowled by the Indian speedsters helped them get the most out of the conditions.

"Massive difference, especially in the lengths that they bowled today. Earlier we were saying that the lengths were a tad shorter, only 22 percent bowled in the 4 to 6 metre area, but now the percentages have gone up to close to 35 percent and that is why we can see a lot of opportunities being created due to the fuller length.

"You see the delivery that got Watling, it was on a fuller length. You see Ross Taylor, driving. You see Henry Nicholls again, dragged him on the front foot. So, the length has done the trick. All the homework they must have done the night before, has come to the fore," Bangar said during the lunchtime show on host broadcaster Star Sports.

While New Zealand have taken a lead, India would be happy to have restricted them to a modest score as the Kiwis were looking to score big before the start of the day’s play.