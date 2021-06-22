Cricket: Would have picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar for WTC Final, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that he would have picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Team India playing XI had the veteran seamer been selected for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, currently being played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

India went on to pick the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj in the 15-member squad for the WTC final. However, Gavaskar said that he would have picked Bhuvneshwar just for the WTC final despite concerns surrounding his fitness.

“He (Bhuvneshwar) did play the IPL this time around and there wasn’t any injury concern. He did pull out of the September-October IPL but not this time. I would have included him just for this Test match because it is being played in June," Gavaskar said.

Bhuvneshwar was trending on social media on Day 3 of the WTC final as the Indian pacers failed to make a strong mark with the ball. After bundling India out for 217, New Zealand batsmen looked at their best with the ball not offering much assistance for the Indians.

It was Ravichandran Ashwin who gave the first dismissal followed by Ishant getting rid of Devon Conway.

However, Indian pacers came back roaring on Day 5 as Shami got the scalps Ross Taylor and BJ Watling whereas Ishant dismissed Henry Nicholls to put New Zealand at 135/5 at Lunch on Day 5.