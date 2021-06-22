Used to always get angry as youngster which never helped my cricket, reveals Jasprit Bumrah

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has said that the ability to control his anger over the years has helped him take his game forward. Bumrah, who has been lauded for his humble persona on the field, added that while he would be smiling most of the time, there is a fire burning inside all the time.

During Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Bumrah slipped near the boundary rope but rather than kicking the ground or showing other aggressive antics, Bumrah just smiled and moved on from the incident.

Bumrah, opening up about his anger issues during his younger days, told ICC: “When I started playing cricket as a youngster, I used to get angry left, right, and center. I used to do all the gimmicks back then, and it never helped my cricket.”

However, Bumrah has grown as a cricketer over the years since making his debut in 2016 and worked out what is best for him.

“Now, over the years, when I have played a good amount of international cricket, I have realized what works for me. I am smiling, but the fire inside is burning all the time,” added Bumrah.

Bumrah is of the view that not showing aggression has helped him bring the best out of his game.

“I don’t try to show (aggression), and it has helped me to succeed, and with that controlled aggression, I take my game forward,” said Bumrah.

Bumrah is currently in action in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. After a mediocre day with the ball on Day 3, the Indian pacer would want to scalp a few wickets on Day 5 to help India make a comeback in the match.