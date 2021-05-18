WTC Final: 'Don’t think he has too many weaknesses' - Umesh Yadav points at key wicket for Team India

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is set to clash with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final, to be played in Southampton from June 18, and the expectation for the huge match is touching its pinnacle. It will be an opportunity for both teams to get their hands on the inaugural ICC trophy for Test cricket and build up themselves as the best team in the longest format of the game.

Team India has a solid bowling line-up including pacers Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and spinners R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel.

With the World Test Championship around the corner, Indian seamer Umesh Yadav mentioned the significance of getting Kane Williamson out as cheaply as possible.

Umesh said that Indian bowlers should get Williamson out as early as possible to get momentum in their favour.

"We do have a fair idea about Kane’s game, though I don’t think he has too many weaknesses. Of course, any quality batsman can fall to a good delivery, so as a fast bowler, you should look to stick to your strong points and bowl more of those balls which can fetch you wickets. And yeah, we need to get Kane out as early as possible as that’ll surely benefit the team," Umesh told The Telegraph.

Against India, Williamson has played 11 Tests, scoring 728 runs at an average of 36.40, including four half-centuries of two centuries. India had lost both their Tests against New Zealand a year ago, and the impending challenge is required to be an intense one for the Kohli-led team.

Umesh reckons it will be an intense game while commending the Kiwis for their profundity in the batting order.

"New Zealand are a strong side, they bat deep and their pacers are quite experienced and lethal. So it will be a tough game. English conditions are also a big challenge for us and so is playing against a team like New Zealand. But being Test players, we need to play with discipline and make sure we remain disciplined right throughout in all aspects of the game. The team that maintains such discipline in each and every session will prevail" - he added.

Umesh Yadav last featured for the Indian team in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2020, where hobbled off the field after bowling only three overs in the second innings with a calf injury.

Despite the fact, Umesh isn't losing rest about whether he will be included in the playing XI in the World Test Championship finale against New Zealand one month from now. The pacer feels that being in and out of the group is an integral part of the game and needs to keep himself persuaded in preparing.

"Being in the XI or not being included is another part of the game. You play some, you miss some. But I have kept backing myself and also motivate myself during training so that my mind and body stay positive. That helps me feel strong. It’s just about keeping yourself fit with a positive mindset, which is in your control," he said.

"As I would say, conditions, situations. and who’s bowling well in matches as well as at the nets determine the final XI. Besides, that’s the job of the team management and honestly, we are never really tense regarding our chances," the experienced pacer added.