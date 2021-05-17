IPL 2021: MS Dhoni imitates Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, CSK all-rounder responds - Watch

Chennai Super Kings enjoyed a terrific first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 before it was indefinitely postponed. CSK won five of their seven matches and the mood in the camp was upbeat during the T20 tournament.

MS Dhoni marshalled his troops to perfection once again as CSK revived themselves after a disappointing show last season.

Chennai Super Kings took to social media platforms to give a glimpse of Dhoni enjoying his time in IPL 2021 as the three-time IPL winners shared a video of Dhoni mimicking Ravindra Jadeja’s highly popular sword celebration.

The clip from a practice session went viral in no time as Dhoni was seen swinging his hand in the air, emulating Jadeja’s sword celebration – that has become a massive hit in the cricket fraternity.

ALSO READ: Battled anxiety for 10-12 years, had many sleepless nights before matches, reveals Sachin Tendulkar

Even Jadeja took to social media to request his CSK captain to try it with bat next time.

"Should try with the bat," Jadeja replied in the comments section on Instagram.

ALSO READ: 'Virat Kohli's confidence, energy rub off on others': Abhimanyu Easwaran to WION

In IPL 2021, Dhoni walked out to bat just four times as the top-order did the majority of the scoring. The former India skipper was dismissed for a duck in his first match of IPL 2021 and managed just 37 runs in seven matches.

Whereas, Ravindra Jadeja was at the peak of his power after recovering from a hand injury. Jadeja scored his runs at a strike rate of 161 and played a major role with the bat, ball and in the field, cementing his place as one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket.