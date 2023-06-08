WTC Final: Aussies stamp authority at Oval as India's top order fails to deliver

Australia have stamped their authority on the World Test Championship (WTC) final after they dominated Day 2 of the Oval Test with both bat and ball on Thursday, June 8. After getting bowled out for 469, their bowlers did the trick with the ball and limited India to 151/5, with top-order batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli already back in the pavilion. As things stand, India still trail by 318 runs in the first innings and need 118 runs to avoid follow-on.

India's collapse with bat

After bowling out Australia, the Indian team needed a good start to stay in the hunt of the Aussies, but things did not go according to plan for Rohit Sharma’s team. India lost the skipper on 15 on the final ball of the sixth over. Soon India lost Shubman Gill as he missed judged the flight of the delivery and was scalped by Scott Boland on 13 in the very next over. At tea, India were 37/2 with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle and trying to steer the team to a safe position.