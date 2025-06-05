WTC 2025 Final: Smith feels at home in first training session in UK as Cummins confirms his batting position

Test batting great Steve Smith felt at home in Australia’s first training session in the UK ahead of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa. In Beckenham on Wednesday (June 4), Smith batted for long spells alongside Marnus Labuschagne and openers (Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas), shrugging off travel rustiness and looked in complete control, with his team captain Pat Cummins also confirming his batting position for the summit clash.

Smith loves playing in England, where he averages 55 in 22 Tests, scoring over 2200 runs, with his best being 215. Back to the bay for his second WTC Final scheduled to start on June 11 at Lord’s in London, Smith appeared sharp and crisp in his approach during the team’s first net session. However, not to everyone's surprise, left-arm quick Mitchell Starc impressed among all pacers.

While Smith did not feature in just concluded IPL 2025, Starc spearheaded Delhi Capitals’ pace attack but pulled out after the tournament resumed following a week’s break.



Speaking to ICC Digital on the sidelines of the training session, Smith said, “I am excited to be back in the UK (United Kingdom) for another World Test Championship Final. It is great to be here, and I love playing cricket in England. It’s a little bit fresh today, and there is a little bit of wind around, but it’s nice to start our preparation and get a bit of rhythm, hit quite a few balls, and we are looking forward to Lord’s now.”

Pat locks Smith’s batting position



Ahead of the one-off marquee Test between Australia and South Africa at Lord’s, Aussie skipper Cummins declared Smith’s batting position amid talks around shuffling the top order. Though Pat stayed mum on who opens alongside Khawaja for the title game, he confirmed that Smith retains his number four spot in the Test side.



“I can confirm that Smudge will be batting at four. Everyone else, I’m not willing to, but I can confirm Steve Smith will be number four,” Cummins saidon The Grade CricketeronPrime Video Australia, as quoted by the ICC.



Here are the two squads for the WTC Final 2025 –



South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy



Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon and Matt Kuhnemann. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett