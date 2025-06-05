‘BCCI has no role to play…,’ Indian Cricket Board distance itself from RCB’s IPL victory parade stampede that killed 11

During RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (June 4), a stampede broke out, killing 11 and injuring 33, with the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia saying the Indian Cricket Board has no role to play in what an IPL franchise does at their home venue once the season and all presentations are over.

Without blaming anyone for this unfortunate incident that clouded RCB’s IPL victory parade, the BCCI officials distanced themselves from it, adding state government and local administration should take note of the episode that unfolded.

In a chat with the Indian Express, Saikia said the franchise never informed BCCI or took their permission to stage any such ceremony after their maiden IPL win on Tuesday night in Ahmedabad, adding that BCCI had no idea as to who was organising the victory parade and the celebrations in the city.



“Once the IPL final is over and after the presentation, BCCI has no role to play on what the franchise and the team go and do on their home ground,” BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said in a chat with The Indian Express. “(RCB) didn’t have to inform us or take our permission, and the BCCI doesn’t have to monitor them either.”



“We had no knowledge of any victory parade or celebrations planned in Bengaluru. We had no idea who organised it and how so many fans came there.



“The RCB management also had no idea what was happening outside because they were inside the stadium. As soon as we got to know, we spoke to RCB officials, and they informed us that they were winding up the celebrations. I am sure the state government and local administration would also take note of this event,” Dhumal continued.

‘Proper planning must be there’



Unlike how Mumbai successfully staged Team India’s victory parade following their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, with a sea of fans covering Men in Blue’s open bus parade, Bengaluru’s local administration failed to plan things, leading to this disaster that killed nearly a dozen people.



Underlining the importance of proper planning needed before staging such ceremonies, Saikia said, “While organising this kind of event, they should properly coordinate with local law enforcement authorities so that nothing untoward happens.”



Meanwhile, after this episode unfolded, the concerned IPL franchise, RCB, released a public statement condemning the loss of innocent fans who came to the venue to celebrate their team’s maiden IPL victory.

“The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families,” the franchise said in a statement. “Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our programme and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration.”