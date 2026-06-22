/WTC 2025-27: Why England were docked 12 points during the second Test against New Zealand

England have been hit with a significant penalty in the World Test Championship (WTC) after being found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate during the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval. The International Cricket Council (ICC) deducted 12 WTC points from the team and imposed the maximum allowable fine of 50 per cent of their match fees.

The punishment was handed down after England were ruled to be 12 overs behind the required rate after time allowances were taken into account. Under WTC playing conditions, teams lose one championship point for every over they fall short, leading to the points deduction.



The sanction effectively cancels out the 12 points England earned from their victory in the first Test at Lord’s, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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England’s players were also fined fifty per cent of their match fees for each over short.

The offence was reported by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Nitin Menon, supported by third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd.

Acting captain Joe Root admitted the breach and accepted the sanction, removing the need for a formal hearing before match referee Andy Pycroft.

The penalty adds to England’s frustrations following their crushing 253-run loss to New Zealand in the second Test, a result that equalled the three-match series at 1-1.

After the points deduction, England are placed seventh in the nine-team WTC standings with 38 points from 12 matches.

It marks England’s second slow over-rate violation in the current WTC cycle. Earlier, they were penalised two points after their 22-run victory over India at Lord’s in 2025.

England will now focus on the series-deciding third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Captain Ben Stokes is expected to return after missing the previous match, while fast bowler Gus Atkinson is also back in contention.