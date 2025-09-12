WPL 2026, GG-W vs DC-W: Here's how both captains reacted after the game

Gujarat Giants (GG) produced a nail-biting finish to edge past Delhi Capitals (DC) by just three runs in a thrilling WPL 2026 encounter at Vadodara on Tuesday (Jan 27). The win propelled GG to second place on the points table, intensifying the battle for the playoffs. Chasing 174, DC looked on track after a shaky start, slumping to 85 for 5, before Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana stitched together a vital 66-run stand to keep their hopes alive. In a tense final over,

Veteran Sophie Devine held her composure and struck the runs required to secure a dramatic victory for Gujarat. Earlier, Beth Mooney anchored the innings with a steady half-century, while Shree Charani’s four-wicket haul ensured Delhi stayed competitive until the last ball.

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner captured the emotions of the win with a few powerful lines:

“It is a bit of a rollercoaster. My heart rate was going through the roof in that last over. We bowled well for 17 overs and then let them back in at the end. For us bowlers, we need to keep it simple. We have one more game and we need to win that to be confident of being in the playoffs.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Those words summed up Gujarat’s night. They were in control for most of the chase, especially through the middle overs where their left-arm spinners kept things tight and forced Delhi to take risks. But the final overs tested their composure, with Delhi pushing hard and nearly stealing the game. Gardner’s emphasis on simplicity showed the clarity in Gujarat’s approach.

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues, despite the loss, focused on the fighting spirit of her players: “The way Rana and Prasad played was outstanding. They gave us hope. It would have been nice to cross the finishing line. We gave 15-20 runs extra at the end and with the bat, we needed partnerships from the top order, including me.”