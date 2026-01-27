/WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants clinch three-run win over Delhi Capitals in last-ball thriller

Gujarat Giants (GG) produced an edge-of-the-seat performance to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by three runs in a last-ball thriller in the ongoing WPL 2026 clash at Vadodara on Tuesday (Jan 27). The victory lifted them to second place on the points table, adding more intensity to an already fierce playoff race. Defending 174, GG held their nerve despite a strong fightback from DC, who were reeling at 85 for 5 before Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana revived hopes with a crucial 66-run partnership.

With nine runs needed off the final over, veteran Sophie Devine delivered under pressure to seal a dramatic win. Earlier, Beth Mooney’s composed half-century laid the foundation for Gujarat, while Shree Charani’s four-wicket haul kept Delhi in contention till the end.

DC started strongly, reaching 41 for 1 in the powerplay, but Devine struck crucial blows in the middle overs, removing key batters including Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp, which slowed Delhi’s chase and increased the pressure. Ashleigh Gardner and Tanuja Kanwar bowled disciplined spells, conceding minimal runs and keeping Gujarat in control.

However, Prasad and Rana’s late fireworks nearly pulled off a remarkable turnaround. Their aggressive 66-run stand off just 31 balls brought DC back into contention and set up a thrilling finish. The final over was a test of nerves, with Devine returning to bowl and executing perfectly under pressure.

She dismissed both Prasad and Rana, denying DC a win with smart, slower deliveries and sharp field placements. Despite the valiant efforts from Delhi’s lower order, Gujarat held their composure to claim a memorable victory.