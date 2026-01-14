/WPL 2026, DC-W vs UPW-W: Here's how both captains reacted after the game

The Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (Jan 14) registered their first victory of the season, chasing down 155 runs to defeat UP Warriorz by seven wickets in a thrilling contest at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Opener Lizelle Lee led the chase with a brilliant 67, supported by Shafali Verma’s 36. Laura Wolvaardt and captain Jemimah Rodrigues also contributed valuable innings of 25 and 21 runs, helping Delhi reach the target.

For UP Warriorz, Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with two key wickets, while Asha Sobhana Joy took one wicket for 20 runs. The rest of the bowlers struggled to make trouble for the Delhi batters. Shafali Vermawas named as the Player of the Match for scoring 36 runs and also picking two wickets.

Earlier, DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and opted to bowl first. Delhi bowlers made an impact, with Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma claiming two wickets each, limiting UP Warriorz to 154/8 in their 20 overs. Meg Lanning top-scored for the visitors with a 54 off 38 balls, while Harleen Deol added 47 off 36 before retiring out.

Jemimah Rodrigues on the win

After the first win, DC skipper Rodrigues praised her team’s approach." I'm very happy. I know it was a nail-biting finish, but so proud of the way the girls played and just kept their calm. Such things happen in cricket, but it feels good to be on the winning side."

On how nerve-wracking was the match in the end, Rodrigues said, “It did go, but I think everyone was pretty calm. I think even when I walked in, it felt really calm. The dugout was calm and I think that's really important. Yes, it was a bit nervy towards the end, especially when I lost my wicket. It was like a deja vu, like seven runs and something like that. But I think the way Wolvfey and Kappy finished it, hats off."

Meg Lanning on her team’s performance

Skipper of UP Warriorz, Meg Lanning,started off by praising her team's bowlers for their excellent effort in pulling the game back and taking it down to the final ball. She notes that batting first became increasingly difficult as the pace was taken off the ball, but the team managed to stay in the game with their bowling.

She added that she is pleased with her own contribution, getting a few runs and putting something on the board for the team. She expresses her desire to have batted longer but acknowledges the importance of contributing to the team.