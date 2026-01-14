/IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Mitchell 131 outscore KL Rahul ton in Rajkot win

New Zealand secured a comfortable 7-wicket victory over India in the second ODI of the series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday (Jan 14). Chasing 285, Daryl Mitchell played an excellent innings and scored a century, while Will Young contributed a strong 87 runs to help New Zealand chase the target comfortably. Mitchell stayed not out on 131 runs from 117 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. The Indian bowlers struggled and were unable to make much impact, managing only three wickets in the match. With this victory, New Zealand leveled the three-match ODI series at 1-1. They will now look to keep the momentum going and win the series in the final match, which will be played in Indore on Sunday (Jan 18).

New Zealand’s chase started slowly, with openers Devon Conway (16) and Henry Nicholls (10) getting out early. Mitchell and Young then steadied the innings for their team and rebuilt the chase. In the end, Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 32 to help New Zealand win the match.

Earlier, after winning the toss, New Zealand chose to bowl first. India began well with openers Rohit Sharma and captain Shubman Gill putting together a solid start. Rohit scored 24 before getting out, while Gill continued and made a steady 56. Virat Kohli then came in but could not build a big innings and was dismissed for 23 by Kristian Clarke. Shreyas Iyer also struggled and was out for just eight runs.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After Iyer’s wicket, KL Rahul took charge of the innings. He played a superb knock, scoring an unbeaten 112 off 92 balls, including 11 fours and one huge six. Rahul also shared a useful 73-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 27 before getting out. Rahul then carried on with support from Nitish Kumar Reddy, who added 20 runs. Thanks to Rahul’s effort, India finished with a strong total of 284 for 7.