WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians breeze past UP Warriorz, win by 42 runs

Saika Ishaque's three-wicket haul helped Mumbai Indians clinch a massive 42-run win over UP Warriorz in the 14th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 202 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (Mar 7).

Deepti Sharma (53* runs from 36 balls) was the only standout batter for the UP-based franchise. She slammed six fours and two sixes with a strike rate of 147.22. Apart from Deepti, Grace Harris (15 runs from 23 balls) and Shweta Sehrawat (17 runs from 15 balls) were the other batters who tried their best to chase the target of 161 runs.

Ishaque led Mumbai's bowling attack after she scalped three wickets in her 4 four-over spell. Meanwhile, Nat Sciver-Brunt also bagged two wickets in her 2-over spell and bundled out UP Warriorz within a short period.

Earlier in the first inning, Kerr and S Sajana played crucial knocks of 39 and 22 respectively to propel Mumbai to a competitive total of 160/6 while the solid partnership between Sciver-Brunt (45) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (33) provided the team with a stable platform.

Opted to bat first Mumbai got off to a miserable start as in under 5 overs UP sent MI openers back to the pavilion.

Chamari Athapaththu found early success for the UP Warriorz as she sent packing Hayley Matthews in her first over. Athapaththu was brought back into the attack in the 4th over and the right-arm off break was proved too much to be handled by the MI batter as she removed another opener, Yastika Bhatia.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and captain Harmanpreet Kaur then handled the charge for MI after Athapaththu removed both openers at the end of the powerplay.

The experienced duo of Harmanpreet and Sciver Brunt kept the runs ticking for their team and took Mumbai Indians to 64/2 at the halfway mark. Sciver Brunt missed a well-deserved half-century as Rajeshwari Gayakwad produced a stunning delivery to remove a well-set batter for 45 runs.

The right-handed batter Amelia Kerr then came out to bat and she opened her tally with a four square of the wicket. Captain Harmanpreet's crucial innings came to an end as she was sent packing by Saima Thakor for 33. Hard-hitter Amanjot Kaur also followed the captain back into the pavilion after making just seven runs.