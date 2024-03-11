WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants outfox UP Warriorz despite Deepti’s late heroics

Gujarat Giants secured their second win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday (Mar 11) by beating UP Warriorz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Beth Mooney and Shabnam Shakil were the architects of the win as Giants emerged victorious by eight runs.

Chasing a challenging target of 153, Warriorz had a horrific start to the proceedings as Alyssa Healy and Chamari Athapaththu departed in the first over, courtesy of Shakil whose stocks have risen rapidly as the tournament has progressed.

After Shakil, Kathryn Bryce and Ashleigh Gardner joined the party as well, reducing Warriorz to 35/5 at the end of the seventh over as Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat departed in quick succession.

With the situation looking bleak, all-rounder Deepti Sharma joined forces with Poonam Khemnar and started nurdling the ball around the park to build a partnership. Despite the asking run rate being out of reach for the major part of the innings, the two batters gave solid accounts of themselves and nearly pulled off an unlikely victory.

Deepti remained unbeaten on 88 in only 60 balls and gave a major scare to Mooney & Co. at the fag end of the innings.

Giants post competitive total

Opting to bat first, openers Laura Woolvadart and skipper Beth Mooney provided a fine start. Sophie Ecclestone got the breakthrough for UPW, dismissing Laura for 43 in 30 balls, with eight fours and a six.

From thereon, the Giants inning took a slump, only to be resurrected in the last over where Mooney plundered 21 runs off Ecclestone which proved to be the turning point of the game as opposition captain Deepti said in the post-match press conference.