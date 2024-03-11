WPL 2024: Richa, Perry shine for RCB but Delhi clinch close win to seal playoffs spot
Delhi Capitals have become the second team to qualify for the playoffs in WPL 2024.
Another day, another last-over thriller in the Women’s Premier League 2024, and this time, Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by just one run to seal the playoffs spot, becoming the second team after defending champions Mumbai Indians to do so. For the touring RCB side, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh played incredible hands, but a run-out on the last ball saw Delhi cross the line and take the game home.
In a high-flying contest, Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first, with in-form openers – Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma doing what they do best - hit the ground running from ball one. The pair added 54 for the first wicket, setting the platform for the batters to come and make the most of the chance.
Following Lanning’s wicket, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey stitched a 97-run stand for the third wicket, with the India batter completing her fifty, scoring 58 off 36, including eight fours and a six. Capsey hit 48 in 32 balls.
Shreyanka Patil, the star bowler for RCB, removed both, as she returned with four wickets for 26 runs in four overs. DC scored 181 for five in 20 overs.
Ghosh, Perry on song against DC
Capsey removed RCB captain Smriti Mandhana on a rare single-digit score (5), but Sophie Molineux and Ellyse Perry bailed their team out with a stunning 84-run stand. While Sophie slammed almost a run-a-ball 33, Aussie superstar Perry impressed with her 49 off 32 balls, hitting seven fours and one six during her knock.
Sophie Devine and Ghosh then put the team back on track in the chase, but a few wickets during the fag end of the innings kept DC’s nose in front.
However, Ghosh played an incredible hand in the end, keeping everyone on their toes.
With 17 needed off the last over, Ghosh got the team to winning distance, but a run-out on the last ball saw Delhi cross the line with just one run.