WPL 2024: Richa, Perry shine for RCB but Delhi clinch close win to seal playoffs spot

Another day, another last-over thriller in the Women’s Premier League 2024, and this time, Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by just one run to seal the playoffs spot, becoming the second team after defending champions Mumbai Indians to do so. For the touring RCB side, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh played incredible hands, but a run-out on the last ball saw Delhi cross the line and take the game home.

In a high-flying contest, Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first, with in-form openers – Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma doing what they do best - hit the ground running from ball one. The pair added 54 for the first wicket, setting the platform for the batters to come and make the most of the chance.