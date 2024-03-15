WPL 2024, Eliminator: Heartbreak for MI as RCB clinch thriller to reach maiden final

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League will have a new winner this time, as defending champions Mumbai Indians crashed out of the race for the final after crumbling under pressure against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling Eliminator on Friday (March 15) in Delhi. FINAL BERTH ✅@RCBTweets join the @DelhiCapitals for a shot at the ultimate prize 🏆#TATAWPL | #MIvRCB | #Eliminator pic.twitter.com/R0YL3bE9EP — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 15, 2024 × RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry starred when it mattered, slamming a brilliant 66 and picking a wicket.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first in the WPL 2024 Eliminator in Delhi.

Following a crisp start with both openers – Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine scoring a few fours, MI’s Hayley Matthews broke the stand by removing Devine in her first over. Nat Sciver-Brunt then picked the big wicket of Mandhana, caught in the deep two balls later before Saika Ishaque removed Disha Kasat on a seven-ball duck to put RCB under pressure.

Matthews returned to pick her second wicket in Richa Ghosh, getting her out on 14, as RCB’s scorecard read 49 for four inside ten overs.

However, RCB’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry stood her ground and kept the run rate ticking, bailing her team out of trouble. The right-handed batter, alongside Sophie Molineux, added 35 for the fifth wicket, approaching her fifty in the must-win game.

After Nat Sciver-Brunt removed Molineux, Perry received little support from Georgia Wareham, as she completed her fifty, scoring 66 in total as RCB managed to put up a fighting total (135 for six) on the board.

Champions MI crumble under pressure

Pressure puts most teams to sleep, and title holders Mumbai Indians were no different on Friday.

Following a decent start to their chase, with their scorecard reading 50 for two at one stage, the defending champions looked comfortable to make it to their second successive WPL final.

Although, at least until the 17th over, they were the favourites to win this Eliminator, the RCB side turned the tide during the fag end of the innings. After Harmanpreet Kaur got out, caught in the deep on 33, the pressure got onto the lower middle order in the final two overs.

An excellent penultimate over from Molineux in which she even picked a wicket, RCB got themselves back into the game.

However, it all fell to Asha Sobhana in the final over, who held her nerves and bowled six outstanding deliveries to see her team home in a tight clash by five runs.

With this win, RCB reached their maiden WPL final.