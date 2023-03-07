WPL 2023: Free entry for all fans during RCB vs GG match on Women's Day

To commemorate the Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, all fans will be given free entry for the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, tweeted Women's Premier League (WPL)

The information was first first displayed on the digital scoreboard during the last night's match between Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The WPL later shared the info on its official twitter handle.

"𝐀 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐚 𝐀 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐲! #TATAWPL celebrates Women's Day with 𝙁𝙍𝙀𝙀 𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙍𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝘼𝙇𝙇 for the #GGvRCB match on March 8, 2023!" read the tweet.

𝐀 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐚 𝐀 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐲! 👏👏#TATAWPL celebrates Women's Day with 𝙁𝙍𝙀𝙀 𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙍𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝘼𝙇𝙇 for the #GGvRCB match on March 8, 2023! 🙌 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AxwTsGI3vA — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 6, 2023 ×

The decision comes on the back of BCCI's announcement to give free entry to women and girls in all WPL matches to promote women's cricket in India.

Coming to Monday's match, MI-W beat RCB-W by nine-wickets, picking up their second consecutive win and handing Smriti Mandhana-led RCB their second straight loss.

MI's all-rounder Hayley Matthews starred with both bat and all as she score 77 unbeaten off 38 balls after picking up three wickets in the first innings of the match. She was awarded Player-of-the-Match for her performance.

Matthews, along with Nat Sciver-Brunt - who also scored unbeaten 55 off 29 balls, put up a 100-run partnership for the second wicket while chasing 156. Thanks to these two, Mumbai chased down the target in just 14.2 overs.

Earlier, Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first. RCB were off to a flyer as Mandhana and Sophie Devine added 39 runs in 4.1 overs for the first wicket. The proceedings for RCB soon hit the break as the lost four wickets in eight balls to be left four down inside the powerplay.

Small cameos from Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil and Megan Schutt though, helped RCB post a competitive total of 155. The Challengers, however, could not play their quota of overs as they folded in 18.4 overs with Hayley Matthews being pick of the bowlers.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE