WPL 2023: Deandra Dottin lashes out at Gujarat Giants over exclusion saga, issues official statement

WPL franchise Gujarat Giants replaced Windies all-rounder Deandra Dottin with Australian Kim Garth earlier, citing that Dottin was ‘recovering from the medical condition’ and that they didn’t receive any medical clearance certificate in time from her.

On Dottin's end, she claimed to be doing fine and not recovering from anything. However, when it seemed like the confusion is over for good, Dottin, on Monday, March 20th, issued an official statement concerning what all unfolded throughout this episode.

To begin with, Dottin admits she is highly disappointed with her exclusion from the Gujarat Giants squad for reasons she claims to be untrue. Explaining what happened from the start, the star all-rounder said she did suffer from minor abdominal pain in December last year, for which she consulted two specialists for a second opinion. Upon meeting them, Dottin was advised to rest until February 13th. Though from the next day onwards, she was cleared to resume training.

While she experienced some soreness upon her return to the training ground, she informed about the same to the Gujarat Giants physiotherapist, with whom she was in constant touch throughout. This message, according to her, was misconstrued and conveyed to the Gujarat Giants management as ‘she is still experiencing abdominal pain post-session’ – which was not what she indicated.

Following this, the management asked her to get herself locally assessed in Canada, where she stays, despite Dottin receiving medical clearance from her treating surgeon on February 20th.

Five days later, Dottin received an email from the franchise’s physiotherapist asking her to submit a fitness report along with the recent scan by 26/02/2023; if she fails to submit both documents, she might be deemed unfit to participate in the maiden edition of the WPL. Now as February 25th was a Saturday, it made it nearly impossible for her to attain both over the weekend.

However, on Monday, February 27th, she received another email from the Head of Adani Sportsline – who own Giants, stating that the franchise was unable to find an appointment for her at a private hospital; and as a result, they would now seek a replacement for her for the WPL 2023.

