OTD in 2015 - Wahab Riaz bowled the 'Spell for the ages' against Shane Watson, Michael Clarke - Relive!

On this day in 2015, the cricketing world witnessed probably the last of the greatest bowling spells in white-ball cricket. In a game between Pakistan and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, seamer Wahab Riaz produced a ‘Spell for the ages’ against the Aussie top order, leaving everyone stunned.

His hostile spell targeted towards traumatising the hosts did wonders as he got two wickets in David Warner and the captain Michael Clarke – but it was the set of bouncers bowled to opener Shane Watson that hogged all limelight.

More so that every year every major publication, without fail, tends to share the particular clip on their social media handles. As March 20th, 2023, marks the eighth anniversary of the memorable battle between Riaz and Watson, its time everyone relives this video.

On Wahab Riaz's birthday, relive his 🔥 spell to Shane Watson from the 2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NMnlQPtUAp — ICC (@ICC) June 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Pakistan batted first and lost both openers inside the first five overs. A 73-run stand between Haris Sohail and the captain Misbah ul Haq for the third wicket had them back in the game, but that momentum didn’t last long. Wickets kept tumbling at the other end as Pakistan’s innings ended on 213.

Australia lost Finch early, and then came the moment that stunned everyone. Wahab Riaz gained the rhythm he required to unleash the attack on the opposition and soon after getting rid of Warner caught at the third-man area. Captain Clarke couldn’t resist this hostile spell from Riaz as he got caught at the short leg of a fierce bouncer.

In between this, Riaz almost had Shane Watson, who looked clueless against Riaz.

However, as all good things come to an end, this spell was put to rest after some time after Mishab decided to rest Riaz. As a result, Australia kept going strong in that chase and managed to cross the line with six wickets in hand.