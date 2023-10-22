World Cup: Suryakumar replaces Hardik Pandya as India bowl first against New Zealand in Dharamsala

Top T20I batter for India, Suryakumar Yadav, has replaced injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya as India elected to bowl first against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Mohammed Shami got roped in for his first World Cup 2023 game, replacing Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand has named a changed XI for the marquee World Cup clash.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams –

India - Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult

India chase again

For the fifth straight time in this World Cup, the Indian Team will be batting second, continuing their unbeaten run while chasing.

Considering how well the Indian batters have performed thus far, and the dew factor, which will make a difference, electing to bowl first against New Zealand comes off a right call.

With Hardik unavailable for this match, head coach Rahul Dravid and even captain Rohit Sharma mentioned the imbalance it caused. However, to maintain the balance, the team management went ahead with the older template of playing seven batters and four bowlers.

While Suryakumar will make his World Cup debut on Sunday, Mohammed Shami has returned to the side for the first time in this tournament.

Unchanged Kiwi Team look for huge total

With each batter contributing in the four contested matches in this World Cup, the New Zealand Team looks determined to take down the in-form Indian bowling pack, consisting of Bumrah, Siraj and Shami, alongside two spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra will be key batters at the top, while Latham, Mitchell and Philips will take care of the middle-order duties.

Mark Chapman is one name yet to emerge on this World Cup stage, and given New Zealand is batting first, he can be the surprise package.

All eyes will, however, be on the pace-bowling trio of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry. With them bowling on the most seam-friendly wicket in India, and that too under the lights, they will challenge the Indian batting lineup.

