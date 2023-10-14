World Cup: Pakistan crumble under pressure in Ahmedabad as Indian bowlers strike gold in tense clash

Pakistan failed to make most of the gained momentum during the middle overs, as Indian bowlers struck gold, with each, barring Shardul Thakur, picking two wickets each to inflict a collapse in Ahmedabad on Saturday. While captain Babar Azam hit his maiden CWC 2023 fifty, Pakistan crumbled under pressure, with India wrapping them on 191 in the marquee World Cup clash.

After being asked to bat first at the biggest stadium in the world, Pakistan got off to a flyer, with both openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq hitting fours early on. When Pakistan looked like taking an advantage over India, Mohammed Siraj picked the first wicket, trapping Shafique in front.

Captain Babar Azam and Imam took the innings forward but couldn’t take it far, as Hardik Pandya removed the left-hander caught behind.

The partnership between Babar and Muhammad Rizwan steadied the ship, with Babar completing his first fifty of this competition. The pair dodged the spin threat in the middle overs, helping Pakistan cross 150-mark.When they looked like changing gears, Siraj returned to pick the big fish in Babar bowled on 50. Soon after, Kuldeep Yadav gave India another breakthrough by dismissing Shakeel on six. After getting hit for a boundary by Iftikhar Ahmed, Kuldeep bowled him a wrong-un to get his second wicket in the over.

That wicket dented Pakistan’s momentum as Rizwan, who was just one run away from becoming the first Pakistani keeper-batter to complete a fifty against India in World Cups, got outfoxed by Bumrah’s slower off-cutter. With three wickets down in two overs, Pakistan’s back was against the wall.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan got bowled in the next over, while a couple of overs later, Pandya removed their last hope Mohammad Nawaz caught on four.

Hasan Ali tried contributing with some runs but couldn’t help his team cross the 200-run barrier, as they got all out on 191 inside the 43rd over.

Given the form the Indian batters are in, the hosts are likely to extend their head-to-head lead over Pakistan in CWCs to 8-0.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE