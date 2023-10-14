India's Hardik Pandya provided the home team much needed breakthrough with the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq when Pakistan was cruising along in the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad on October 14. Pandya brought balance to India's side with the wicket of Imam who was batting beautifully on 36 off 38.

It was the third ball of the 13th over and Pandya had been hit for a four on the previous ball, but bowled the next one a a touch fuller. It was well outside off and Imam attempted to drive the ball. All the batter could manage was get an outside edge which wicketkeeper KL Rahul pouched easily.

After the wicket, Pandya waved bye at Imam and said a few words. Pak skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan then tried to stabilise Pakistan's innings as they added 82 runs for the third wicket. But, India fired back after opposition skipper Babar Azam was set back to the hut by a jaffa from Mohammed Siraj.

Also Watch: Babar Azam BAMBOOZLED by Mohammed Siraj as India seize advantage

Siraj, who was introduced for a new spell bowled a length delivery in the channel that decked back in sharply. Babar, with minimal footwork, attempted to run the ball down to the third man but did not have the width to work with.

Consequently, the ball, which kept a tad low, breezed past his bat and rattled onto the top of off, leaving Babar with a bemused look on his face.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl first on a pitch that appears to be excessively flat. Indian pace bowlers searched for seam and swing initially but in the absence of it, settled with a slightly pulled-back length. Siraj, after going for three fours in his first over, got India its first breakthrough by sending Abdullah Shafique back.

