World Cup 2023, Ind vs Pak: Watch - Babar Azam BAMBOOZLED by Mohammed Siraj as India seize advantage

India fired back in their game against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium Stadium in Ahmedabad after opposition skipper Babar Azam was set back to the hut by a jaffa from Mohammed Siraj.

Having failed to conjure up a fifty in the tournament so far and against India in ODIs, Babar reached the milestone but soon perished after. Siraj, who was introduced for a new spell bowled a length delivery in the channel that deckded back in sharply. Babar, with minimal footwork, attempted to run the ball down to the third man but did not have the width to work with.

Consequently, the ball, which kept a tad low, breezed past his bat and rattled into the top of off, leaving Babar with a bemused look on his face.

Opportunity missed for India?

India won the toss and elected to bowl first on a pitch that appears to be excessively flat. Indian pace bowlers searched for seam and swing initially but in the absence of it, settled with a slightly pulled-back length.

Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra in his assessment said India had missed an opportunity to 'out-bat' Pakistan by fielding first. However, despite having a platform, up until the 30th over, Pakistan had played a conservative brand of cricket. Anything less than 300 or even 330 might be chaseable, especially for a batting lineup of the calibre of India.

As of the last update, Pakistan had lost six wickets with only 168 runs on board.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

