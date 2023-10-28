World Cup: Harbhajan Singh lashes out at ‘umpire’s call’ rule following Pakistan’s 1-wicket loss to Proteas

The umpire’s call has come under scrutiny for the nth time. Following the drama that unfolded during Haris Rauf’s last over during South Africa’s run-chase, wherein he caught Tabraiz Shamsi trapped in the middle, with the ball clipping the top of leg-stump, saving Shamsi, former India veteran Harbhajan Singh came down hard on this rule, accusing this to be the difference-maker in the end as South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket in Chennai in World Cup 2023.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Harbhajan bashed the umpire’s call rule left, right and centre, asking the governing body – the ICC, to scrap it once and for all. Although his opinion differed with several broadcasters, pundits and ex-cricketers, including Harsha Bhogle and Graeme Smith, who tried putting forward the best response to Bhajji’s outbreak, Harbhajan’s response to one fan caught everyone’s attention.

Harbhajan went berserk over trying to impose his opinion on others on his social media handle. One fan replied to him with an old video of Nasser Hussain trying to explain how the umpire’s call works, to which Bhajji replied, accusing Nasser of speaking for the technology.

In that video, Nasser explained in detail how perceptions and predictions play a role in the Decision Review System (DRS) taking a call, disagreeing with Virat Kohli's opinion.

Check out the tweet and Harbhajan’s reply on the same – Paid to speak for tech to show tech is right .he is suggesting tech is right @imVkohli isn’t Coz tech must have paid the broadcaster to show how important is tech .. Ok if the tech is right go with tech y do u need umpires to stick to the their own decisions ? Utterly nonsense… https://t.co/7Ai0FaqY8F — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2023 × Social media split on DRS call

Earlier, Rassie van der Dussan was given out of an ‘almost straight' delivery off Usama Mir, which, after replays showed, was clipping the leg stump.

Since the umpire had given it out, the decision stood, given it clicked two out of the three parameters.

However, the opposite happened during the last wicket partnership, when, for almost the same angle, Shamsi was adjudged not out, and the decision stood because it also ticked at least two boxes.

Former South Africa captain Smith mentioned the same while replying to Harbhajan Singh over his views on the DRS call. Bhajji, @harbhajan_singh I feel the same as you on umpires call, but @Rassie72 and South Africa can have the same feeling.? https://t.co/lcTvm8zXD1 — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) October 27, 2023 × Meanwhile, Pakistan and South Africa were tied in a closely-contested battle in Chennai, which the Proteas won by just one wicket. For them, Aiden Markram was the star of the night, hitting a gritty 91.

For Pakistan, their seamers came to the party during the fag end of the innings, pushing South Africa’s back against the wall with the flurry of late wickets. In the end, the Proteas broke the choker’s jinx and came on top.

