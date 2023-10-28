World Cup 2023, India vs England: Match preview and result prediction

Two former winners, India and England, will lock horns in the marquee World Cup 2023 clash in Lucknow on Super Sunday (Oct 29). Sitting on the contrasting ends of the points table, with India in the top two with five wins in as many matches, while England in the bottom half with just one win in five games, both teams have a lot to play for as the fight for semis spots continues. Here is the match preview and result prediction of the India vs England World Cup 2023 match.

Unbeaten India ready for England challenge

Given how the Men in Blue are performing on this World Cup stage, they don’t look like doing anything wrong. Across all departments, be it batting, bowling and fielding, this Indian unit is getting better with each game. Although there are a few flaws that need to be ironed out, India will walk into this contest as absolute favourites.

Having won their last match against New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamsala, courtesy of Mohammed Shami’s five-for and Virat Kohli’s match-winning 95, India will likely go ahead with the winning combination.

In Hardik Pandya’s absence, the management is reported to have tried several options as backup bowlers in the training sessions earlier, with Kohli, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav being the ones.

England has pride to play for

An unlike England performance from the defending champions has them on the mat in this tournament thus far. Apart from beating Bangladesh in a one-sided contest earlier, England failed to click as a unit against all other teams.

From losing the curtain-raiser against the Kiwis by eight wickets to going down against under-performing Sri Lanka in their last match, this England side has looked out of sorts.

With nothing seeming to work in tandem for England, it’d be interesting to see what approach they would deploy against India in this marquee tie.

Result Prediction

Although England is hurt and their chances of sealing the semis spot look bleak, given their standings on the points table, they can still, on the day, cause upset and hand India its first defeat of this World Cup. England will beat India in Lucknow.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

India - Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

England - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Brydon Carse

