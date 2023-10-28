World Cup 2023: Beating India will be challenging but we must do to restore pride, says Matthew Mott

England’s World Cup title defence is down to ashes as they are on the brink of a World Cup exit following their fourth loss in six contested matches thus far. Although Matthew Mott - England’s head coach, remains concerned about his side’s dismal run despite all the talent and resources available, he is sure of turning the tables in the remaining matches as England gear up for a Super-Sunday clash against host India in Lucknow.

England’s latest defeat came at the hands of Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, a team that has beaten England on past four straight occasions in World Cups. However, less for the result and more for the efforts put into the match, Matt expressed his concerns whilst admitting everyone’s position comes under scrutiny following such results.

In May 2022, Rob Key – England’s managing director of men’s cricket, appointed Mott on a four-year contract, with strict instructions that he’d be judged on the team’s performances in the ICC events and not by results in bilateral series.

"Jos and I are incredibly aligned and united," Mott said after England's latest defeat, an eight-wicket thrashing by Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

"Rob Key has been an amazing support to us [but] when you lose tournaments like this, everyone's under scrutiny; everyone's place will be questioned.

"I'm fully determined that we can turn this around. I've got great faith in Jos: he's hurting now, and he'll be feeling like there's a lot on him. I certainly feel like I could have done things a lot better. But I've been in the job for 18 months: we've won a World Cup and lost a World Cup. I think I've shown the capability that I can coach this team,” he added.

India favourites in Lucknow – Mott

England’s head coach is aware of the challenge that awaits them – the high-flying Indian Team. The Men in Blue are the team to beat in this tournament, having won all five matches, including beating Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand among the top sides.

Mott feels for England to restore pride, they must go all guns blazing against India in Lucknow and win the match.

"[They] are probably raging favourites at the moment," Mott said. "That's an opportunity to restore some pride and confidence in the group, and every opportunity we get to play together is vital now to try and find our mojo again."

On what he thinks is England’s priority at the moment, Mott said, "We'll just try and keep picking our best side for the conditions - as we've tried to do all the way throughout.

"What we need to get our heads around is restoring pride… that is our first priority at the moment: to make sure we come out and give India a good scrap, and hopefully perform a lot better than we have,” the head coach added.

