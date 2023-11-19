World Cup 2023: 'Wasn't our day', Rohit Sharma reveals reason for defeat against Australia in final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the World Cup final loss against Australia saying his side were 'not good enough' on the day. India succumbed to a six-wicket defeat as Australia demolished the host nation in all three departments of the game.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, a disappointed-looking Rohit said his side tried everything but it wasn't meant to be.

"Honestly, the result hasn't gone our way. We weren't good enough today. But I'm proud of how we played from game one. Wasn't our day, we tried everything we could, but just wasn't supposed to be," said Sharma.

"20-30 runs more would have been good, KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets," he added.

The Indian skipper lauded Australia's Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne for putting up a match-winning partnership when it looked like India might stage a comeback.

"When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets but credit to Head and Labuschagne for putting us out of the game, but I feel wicket got slightly better to bat under lights. Don't want to give that as an excuse," said Sharma.

"We didn't put enough runs on the board. Credit to those two guys in the middle for putting up an outstanding partnership."

Head (137) played the innings of his lifetime by smashing an eloquent century while his partner Labuschagne (58*) did well to soak the pressure and perform the sheet-anchor job to perfection.

In the end, India were relatively outplayed despite bossing the last 10 World Cup games, winning them with calm and assurance. The loss marked another ICC knockout defeat for India as the cricket-mad nation looks towards 2024 T20 World Cup to end the long-standing drought.