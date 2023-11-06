World Cup 2023: Selection conundrum for Australia as Steve Smith battles vertigo ahead of Afghanistan clash

Compounding Australia's selection problems, cricketer Steve Smith has revealed that he is battling another bout of vertigo ahead of the crucial World Cup encounter against Afghanistan. The Australian star said he had been experiencing the symptoms for the last couple of days.

On the eve of the match, Smith gave several media interviews despite his obvious discomfort and hoped to be fit in time for the match.

“I’ve had a bit of vertigo stuff the last day or so...not feeling great. It’s just been a bit annoying, so hopefully I can get through training today and be all good. It’s not a nice place to be," said Smith.

Not the first time

This is not the first instance when Smith has faced difficulties due to vertigo. In November 2020, he nearly missed Australia's ODI against India due to an extreme bout of vertigo. Last year, the symptoms re-emerged following a concussion scare during a T20 match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

“I’ve had a few episodes, so I can tell you it’s not the funnest space to be in. I’ll go out and have a hit and hopefully be okay. We’ll see how we go," added Smith.

Despite Smith's lacklustre form at the World Cup so far, the management would hope that the batter regains full fitness and stars in the playing XI.

The match is scheduled to take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium known for high-scoring encounters. Australia need a victory to secure a top-4 spot but Afghanistan, in the subcontinent conditions may not be an easy opponent.

The Australia side was without the services of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh in the last match after the former suffered a concussion in a freak golf accident while the latter had to return to Australia following his grandfather's death.