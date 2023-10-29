World Cup 2023: Rohit, Suryakumar star with bat but England on top in Lucknow, restrict India to modest total

A collective bowling effort from England restricted the high-flying Indian Team to 229 for nine in 50 overs in Lucknow. David Willey was the star for the defending champions, picking two wickets, while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid returned with two wickets each. For India, captain Rohit Sharma stood out, hitting a gritty 87 off 101 balls, and Suryakumar Yadav impressed everyone with his fighting 49.

For England to win this match, they need 230 runs to win.

England won the toss and sent India out to bat first for the first time in this tournament. Willey and Woakes kept it tight with the new ball, as Woakes removed Shubman Gill, clean bowled on nine. A few balls later, Willey removed veteran Virat Kohli on a duck as they reduced India to 27 for two inside eight overs.

In-form Rohit showed intent and, alongside Shreyas Iyer, tried stitching a stand; however, a rising delivery from Woakes caught Iyer off-guard, as he mistimed one to the mid-on area.

The crisis man – KL Rahul, joined Rohit in the middle, and the pair went about their business with odd boundaries and regular strike-rotation. Just when it looked like India might put in the fourth gear, KL top-edged off Willey and got out, caught at mid-on.

In the meantime, Rohit completed his fifty and looked strong to notch his eighth World Cup hundred. But Adil Rashid spoiled his plans, picking the big fish out on 87 off 101 balls. With that, the crowd went silent.

Suryakumar Yadav had the best platform to showcase his talent, and although he tried his best to put the pressure back on England, India losing wickets at regular intervals on the other end neutralised his efforts.

England eye big win over India

Suryakumar came close to scoring his maiden CWC fifty but got out at deep point off Willey on 49.

Jasprit Bumrah tried putting bat to ball on most occasions but could barely manage a few doubles.

As a result, England succeeded in their efforts to restrict India to an under-par total.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE