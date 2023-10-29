India skipper Rohit Sharma continued his rich vein of in ODI World Cup 2023 as he went past 18,000 international runs during the match against England in Lucknow. Rohit played a superb innings of 87 of 101 balls and now has scored 18,040 runs for India in international cricket in 477 innings of 457 matches he has played.

Rohit's runs are fifth most for India in international cricket behind Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs), Virat Kohli (26,121 runs), Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs) and Sourav Ganguly (18,433 runs). The Indian skipper also has fourth most international hundreds for India - 45 behind Sachin (100), Kohli (78) and Dravid (48).

Out of his total runs, Rohit has scored 3,677 runs in 52 Tests, 10,423 runs in 256 ODIs, and 3,853 in 148 T20Is. He also has 10, 31 and four hundreds to his name in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

Rohit reached the record while trying to bring steadiness to India's innings vs England. Batting first after losing the toss, India lost Shubman Gill early before Kohli departed for a duck. Shreyas Iyer then also lost his wicket quickly as India were 40/3 in 11.5 overs.

Rohit and KL Rahul then joined forced to bail India out of the tricky situation, adding 91 runs for the fourth wicket before Rahul fell on 39. Rohit then cruised along with Suryakumar Yadav and added 33 runs before Rohit fell to an excellent catch by Liam Livingstone.

This is the first time India are batting first in the ODI World Cup 2023 in six games. They have so far chased five times in five games in the World Cup, winning all five of them. Men In Blue are currently the only undefeated team in the quadrennial event with 10 points in five games.

After England match, India will be playing against South Africa, Sri Lanka and Netherlands.

