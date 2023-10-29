ODI World Cup 2023: 'I'm proud but...,' says New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra on performing before Indian fans

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra is having a dream ODI World Cup 2023 with over 400 runs to his name already. The Kiwi batter amazed the fans with century in the first game of the tournament itself where his 123 helped the Blackcaps beat defending champions England.

The left-hand batter played another masterful innings against Australia on October 28 in Dharamsala as his 89-ball 116 almost got New Zealand over the 389-run target. While the Kiwis lost the game by five runs, Ravindra was happy to contribute.

“I guess you probably look at it, at the start I would be obviously very grateful to be here and how things have worked out," Ravindra said after the game.

“We're in a position as a team to hopefully push on and keep winning games and I guess individually it’s runs for the team so I'm happy to be able to contribute.”

The batter, who has roots in India, was supported by crowd throughout the game and said that it was very special to see that kind of response.

“I think this was probably one of the best crowds we've played in India and having that sort of fanfare and the response, like how they responded to the game, was pretty special.

“As a kid you always dream of the crowd chanting your name and it was cool to see them do that on multiple occasions, even when Aussie were batting, and then when Neesh (Neesham) did his thing at the end.

“I think it's always special, you sort of soak in those moments and hopefully we never really take them for granted,” he said.

On being asked if it was special to perform and score runs before Indians fans, the batter said that he's proud of his heritage but he's 100% Kiwi.

“I've been asked this question a lot, but I guess I'm 100% Kiwi and I'm also very proud of my Indian heritage. But I guess it's that I’m proud to be able to do it in the country where my parents were born and where they grew up and where a lot of my family is," Ravindra said.

With four wins in six games, New Zealand sit third on the points after South Africa and India.

