Pakistan cricket team's woes continue to accumulate in ODI World Cup 2023 as it now has been penalised for slow over-rate against South Africa against whom they lost a thriller by one-wicket. The Men in Green have been fined 20 percent of their match fees after being found four-over short in the stipulated time to complete the overs.

As per the ICC Code of Conduct, the players are liable for five percent of their match fee for every over short and hence the 20 percent fine for the Pakistan team. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam accepted.

With four consecutive losses in six games, Pakistan are now at the brink of exit from the ODI World Cup 2023. The 1992 World Cup winner had started their campaign with two wins in a row but then ran into India for their first loss of the tournament and never really recovered from there.

After loss against India, Pakistan also against Australia and Afghanistan before the one-wicket loss against South Africa. The game against Proteas was something that will sting them for a long time as the bowlers had brought them back from nowhere to almost win the game.

Chasing 271, South Africa were 235/5 in 37th over before Pak bowlers displayed precision and skill to get four wickets and leave South Africa 11 runs short of the target with last pair on the crease. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, however, held their nerve and guided South Africa home for their fifth win of the tournament.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was visibly distraught after the game and agreed that they have missed the chance to stay in the tournament.

With four points after two wins and four losses, Pakistan are now at the sixth place on the points table. Their next three ODI World Cup games are against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.

