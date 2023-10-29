ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj reveals REASON for India's five wins in a row

India are currently on a roll in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 with five wins in five games and pacer Mohammed Siraj says this the the result of last couple of years of hard work. India have been in prime form since the Asia Cup 2023 which was played in ODI format to help the teams prepare. After India won the Asia Cup, they also won the ODI series against Australia.

Siraj, while speaking after India's last win against New Zealand in Dharamsala, spoke to the ICC and said: "This is the hard work of 1-2 years and now we are seeing the unity in ODI squad."

"We were playing Tests and T20s and the team was shaping up nicely. There is unity and care in the ODI squad now and happiness for each other's success the result of which are visible on the ground," he added.

Siraj also said that the momentum on their side and it calls for a celebration as this is the world cup.

"We have won five times in a row so the momentum is on our side so the celebration is must because this the World Cup not a bilateral series," Siraj added.

Talking about ace India batter Virat Kohli, Siraj said that he's been batting like a king and we have been seeing that for long now.

"Virat has batted like a king, and a run machine as they call and we have been seeing that for long now," he said after India beat New Zealand because of Kohli's 95.

Virat also is India's leading run getter in the ODI World Cup 2023 with 354 runs to his name in five innings. Skipper Rohit Sharma is also right behind him with 311 runs in five innings. The performance of senior batters has ensured that others have enough time to take India home even after Rohit and Virat depart.

