World Cup 2023: 'Players haven't been paid for 5 months', Former Pakistan cricketer makes bombshell claims

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has dropped a bombshell saying the national men's team players haven't been paid their salaries for the last five months. Latif's revelation comes at a time when Pakistan are on the precipice of crashing out of the World Cup in India after a string of disappointing performances.

According to Latif, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed players that the central contracts they had signed were now being reconsidered, which prompted captain Babar Azam to approach the governing body for cricket in the subcontinent nation.

Latif added that Babar was being ignored by the top officials of PCB as he attempted to have some clarification regarding the situation.

"In the Pakistani media, many things are happening. Perhaps they are false news. I will provide you with the true news, which was kept on hold. Babar Azam has been trying to contact the chairman for the past two days, but they are not responding. He is messaging Salman Naseer (Chief Operating Officer), and he is messaging Usman Walha (Director of International Cricket),” said Latif.

"If players haven't been paid for five months, do you think they will play?" he added.

The legendary Pakistan wicketkeeper stated that he had enough information about the rot in PCB that even a two-hour show would not be enough. سابق کرکٹر راشد لطیف صاحب نے حیرت انگیز انکشاف کیا ہے کہ جناب پروفیشنل چئیرمین پی سی بی مینجمنٹ کمیٹی ذکاء اشرف صاحب قومی ٹیم کے کپتان بابر اعظم کے میسجز اور کالز کا جواب نہیں دے رہے.. کپتان نے عثمان واہلہ سلمان نصیر سے بھی رابطہ کیا انہوں نے بھی کوئی جواب نہیں دیا...

اور اب ذکاء… pic.twitter.com/QBgDnO14HS — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) October 27, 2023 ×

PCB issues statement denying rift

Latif making the rather scandalous claims comes days after PCB released a statement saying there was no rift within the Pakistan dressing room.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board strongly denies recent speculations about any internal discord in the national cricket team currently participating in the ICC World Cup 2023," read the statement.

"Contrary to rumours circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims."

Some reports claimed that Babar and vice-captain Shadab Khan had a falling out after the latter was left out of the game against Australia. The off-field controversies might have had a negative effect on Pakistan's performance as the team has lost four games on the bounce and look all set to exit the quadrennial tournament.

(With inputs from agencies)