World Cup 2023: Left-handed Tilak Varma could be a plus in middle order, feels Ravi Ashwin

The Indian Cricket Team is deprived of left-handed batters in the middle order, with Ravindra Jadeja – at number seven, as the only sure starter. Southpaw Tilak Varma, who is making the right noises as things stand in the ongoing Caribbean white-ball series, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels his inclusion, even as a backup in the World Cup 2023 squad, will be a plus for the home team.

As the selection committee will soon name the preliminary squad for the marquee event, starting on October 5 in Ahmedabad, Tilak, as Ashwin feels, will remain in contention. While the onus will be on unfit Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul to take up the number four, and five slots, respectively, in the worst-case scenario (considering both are injured and unavailable), having Tilak alongside Sanju Samson and even Suryakumar Yadav as backups will not hurt India.

Speaking his heart out on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said knowing how well the left-handers can take down the spinners in the middle overs, with Tilak around, India can utilise his talent and put pressure on big teams like Australia and England.

"This is neck-and-neck with respect to the World Cup. So, will they think about Tilak Varma as an option if we don't have enough backups? Because Sanju Samson has performed really well in ODIs.

"But the exciting part about Tilak Varma is that he is a left-hander and Team India is lacking left-handers. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is the only left-handed batter in the top 7," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"And look at the spinners from all the top teams. Australia have Ashton Agar. England have Moeen Ali and a leggie in Adil Rashid. So, most teams don't have a finger spinner to challenge the left-handed batters. That is why the emergence of Tilak is crucial," Ashwin added.

Tilak’s run in the Caribbean is turning heads

So far, in three outings, Tilak has a fifty to his name and an unbeaten 49, with the latter coming during India’s latest win in the 3rd T20I. His attacking approach has kept him on everyone’s radar, with selectors also keeping a keen eye on him.

Ashwin feels the way Tilak began his career, he made everyone aware of his presence, admitting there is no harm in going ahead with the 20-year-old as India chases first ICC trophy since 2013.

"It is still early, but will they see him as an option? He has at least made everyone notice him. He is surely in the contingency plan. Because any selector who would have seen that knock would have gone, 'Woah!'" Ashwin said.