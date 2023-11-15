World Cup 2023: 'I'm sure they are...' Pat Cummins plays down semifinal pitch controversy

Amid the pitch controversy surrounding the India vs New Zealand semifinal, Australian captain Pat Cummins has given his say on the matter. Quizzed on the eve of his team's knockout game against South Africa, Cummins said he had 'faith' in ICC and that his side had not

The last 24 hours leading into the India vs New Zealand match were marred by accusations from the international media that BCCI had doctored the pitch to suit the Indian team's strengths.

"Yeah, I saw that (the report)...obviously ICC have an independent pitch curator who manages that so I'm sure they are all over making sure it's fair for both teams," said Cummins.

"So far this tournament that we've played on, I've not seen any issue," added Cummins.

According to reports, a fresh pitch was originally planned to be used for the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, since India qualified for the first semifinal by topping the group stage, a used surface that assists the home team's spinners was employed for use, leading to accusations of pitch alteration.

An ESNPcricinfo report, citing a source said: "6-8-6-8-7 was the planned rotation at Wankhede. 6-8-6-8 is what has been used so far."

The pitch 6 is the same one on which South Africa beat England by 229 runs while India dismantled Sri Lanka for just 55 runs.

No rule broken, per ICC regulations

While a section of media created furore regarding the fresh pitch, no ICC regulation states that knockout matches must be played on a fresh surface.

"It is expected that venues that are allocated the responsibility of hosting a match will present the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for that match," reads the ICC regulation.

While the 2019 semifinal was played on a fresh pitch in England, the T20 World semifinals last year in Australia were played on a used surface.

India vs New Zealand

India won the toss and opted to bat first on the Wankhede pitch. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill came off the blocks in superb manner by carving apart the Kiwi bowlers. As of the last update, India had crossed the 250-run mark with over 15 overs to go.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult