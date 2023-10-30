World Cup 2023: Former England captain wants team to move on from Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that all-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali look out of depth in One-Day International (ODI) cricket. Vaughan's statement comes after England were defeated by 100 runs at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

“Ben Stokes doesn't play. You have to make that call. If the English management knows that Ben is not going to be a part of the next World Cup, he shouldn't play. It's now time for a reset. It has to start in the next game," Vaughan said on a Cricbuzz show.

"There is no point we have got three games in the World Cup. Moeen Ali looks short, and Ben Stokes looks short in 50-over cricket,” he added.

Vaughan suggested that the likes of Harry Brook, Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson be integrated into the white-ball squad.

“Harry Brook should come in. Ben Stokes is not going to be playing in four years' time. So, you have to make that call. High-level sports is about being ruthless. It's not about the name or how powerful the players are.

"England have got to use these next three games with the likes of Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, and Gus Atkinson. I still don't know why Gus Atkinson was dropped,” Vaughan added."

England's poor WC showing

England are currently at the bottom of the points table after succumbing to a morale-downing 100-run defeat against India at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday (Oct 29).

Batting first on a sluggish track, India did well to reach the 229-run total, riding on enterprising innings from skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. While England's bowlers were up to the task, their batters let them down after failing to come up with answers against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

With a space in the knockouts all but gone for England, the Three Lions would hope to finish in the top-7, so as to secure a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy. ICC has confirmed that group standings at the World Cup will decide the eight teams at the premier event.

(With inputs from agencies)