World Cup 2023: Fans slam BCCI after it releases more tickets ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Just days ahead of the hotly-anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup encounter, the ticketing process mess continues to get uglier. BCCI on Wednesday (Oct 11) announced the sale of additional tickets for the match, scheduled to take place on October 14 at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Further, tickets for the India-Bangladesh encounter to take place in Pune were also put on sale.

The host board added that the sale of tickets will go live from 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

"Grab your tickets for two highly anticipated upcoming India matches! Tickets for #TeamIndia #CWC23 league matches against Pakistan & Bangladesh in Ahmedabad & Pune respectively go LIVE today!" BCCI informed.

The fans can book the tickets on the official website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Fans slam BCCI

After the announcement, fans' reaction was on the expected lines, with many slamming BCCI for a muddled ticketing process.

"It's too early, sell it on the day of those two games only," said one user sarcastically, while another added: "The match is 2 days later and they still haven’t sold out an India Pakistan game!! YOU JUST CAN'T MAKE THIS UP!"

A third added: "How shameful it was that Chepauk wasn't sold out for #INDvAUS 2 of the biggest teams in WC. The same is going to happen for #INDvPAK now. Keep doing your nuisance and whatever scam you guys are up to with WC tickets."

BCCI release 14,000 tickets

Wednesday's announcement comes days after BCCI announced the sale of 14,000 tickets for the same match.

"The release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India v. Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad," read BCCI's statement at the time.

The game, which was originally scheduled to be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad, had been rescheduled due to security reasons.

The venue city police urged the BCCI to change the date as October 15 marks the beginning of Navaratri - a nine-day celebration culminating on October 24 with famous Hindu festival Dussehra.

Squads for World Cup:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

(With inputs from agencies)