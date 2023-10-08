ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI announces sale of 14,000 tickets for India vs Pakistan match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the sale of 14,000 tickets for the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the ODI World Cup 2023. The highly anticipated clash between the arch rivals is set to take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

The demand for tickets for the marquee game has been very high since the World Cup schedule was announced. The first batch of tickets were sold out in a few hours of release and a controversy broke out after that. The fans rued not getting the tickets despite trying for hours.

The BCCI had released another batch of tickets afterwards which were also sold out pretty quickly. Seeing the demand, the BCCI took the decision to sell more tickets and said in a release: "The release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India v. Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad."

"The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023," the release further added. Have a look at the official BCCI tweet about the same as well:

14,000 tickets 🎟️ for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan #CWC23 league match to go LIVE today. Grab your tickets soon 🙌



⏰ 12 PM IST onwards

💻 https://t.co/xAo55tWJkQ pic.twitter.com/Yh7SyN5n4N — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2023 ×

The fans can book the tickets on the official website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The game, which was originally scheduled to be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad, had been rescheduled due to security reasons. The venue city police urged the BCCI to change the date as October 15 marks the beginning of Navaratri - a nine-day celebration culminating on October 24 with famous Hindu festival Dussehra. The nine holy days are celebrated with much fanfare in the city of Ahmedabad and adjoining areas.

The BCCI, keeping the same thought in mind, decided to shift the game a day prior on October 14.