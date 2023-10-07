ODI World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma reflects on key factor in Lanka win, says 'it was all about adjusting to...'

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has reflected on a key factor in the team’s win against Sri Lanka on Saturday (Oct 7) in the ODI World Cup as the Proteas got off to a fitting start. Riding on the heroics of Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen, South Africa registered a 102-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their opening match. The statement win saw them break several records including the highest total by any team in the ODI World Cup.

Bavuma reflects on win

“Wanted to win the game and that's exactly what we did. It was a clinical performance and give us good confidence going into the next game. It did seamed a bit under lights, but the ball was coming on nicely and you could see how they (the batters) were able to use the pace nicely,” Bavuma said while speaking

“It was all about adjusting to the conditions and we thought it is going to be a bit variable in the second half. If we can take these learnings and we need to adapt whatever is in front of us. Next game I don't think (the pitch) is going to be too different. Quinton will be fine, didn't take the field (in the second innings), but I think he will be fine (for the next game),” Bavuma added.

What happened in the match?

De Kock (100), Van der Dussen (108), and Markram (106) scored tons to lead their side to 428/5 on a challenging day. The day turned out to be a record outing for the Proteas as they recorded the highest total for any team in an ODI World Cup match while they also became the first team to have three centurions in the same innings of a World Cup contest. Markram on the flip side broke the record for the fastest ton in the ODI World Cup, reaching the triple-figure mark in 49 deliveries. His heroics led his side to a well-deserved win in Delhi.

South Africa will next take the field on Thursday (Oct 12) against five-time champions Australia in Lucknow while Sri Lanka will look to bounce back against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

