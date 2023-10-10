World Cup 2023: England return to their clinical best, beat Bangladesh by 137 runs

Riding on Dawid Malan's brilliant 140-run innings and a disciplined bowling performance, England defeated Bangladesh by 137 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday (Oct 10). Bruised after a moral downing defeat against New Zealand in the opening match, England had a point to prove and the defending champions did just that.

Chasing a demanding target of 365 on the Dharamsala pitch that started to play slow in the second half, Bangladesh never got momentum by their side. Reece Topley, playing his debut game on the World Cup stage, started the proceedings immaculately with the white cherry by sending Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto back to the hut in his opening over.

The lanky, left-arm pacer struck again in the sixth over when he cleaned up Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan (1), denting the chances of the subcontinent team to mount any serious challenge. Although opener Litton Das sparred by hitting a breezy half-century, he was also undone by all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Apart from Das, only Mushfiqur Rahim (51) provided any sort of sizeable contribution as the middle and lower-middle order failed to find answers to difficult questions posed by the English bowlers.

Spirited English batting performance

Put into bat first, England batters unleashed fury upon Bangladeshi bowlers. The English side stuck to their strength of going hard with the bat and reaped rich dividends for it.

While Jonny Bairstow took the lead initially to take on the Bangladeshi bowlers, Malan continued with the onslaught once the right-hand batter was dismissed.

Root walked in at no.3 and went about his business as usual, scoring a fluent fifty. On a track that didn't grip or turn too much, Malan made merry with a big daddy hundred. During the 33rd over, he smashed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 21 runs.

After Malan, Buttler and Brook got cameos, but Bangladesh fought back strong in the final 10, as Shoriful picked three while Mahedi Hasan claimed four. The champions aggregated just 66 runs in the final 10 overs when they looked certain for something well beyond 400 at one point. Perhaps, this will be a talking point for the English side as they go back to the drawing board.

With the win, England have climbed to fifth on the points table with a positive run rate after loitering at the bottom for a few days. They will now face Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Sunday (Oct 15), in what should be a high-scoring contest yet again.