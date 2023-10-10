World Cup 2023, Ban vs Eng: Dawid Malan breaks THIS record after carting Mehidy Hasan for 21 runs in an over

England batter Dawid Malan unleashed fury against Bangladeshi bowlers on Tuesday at the HPCA Stadium in Dharmsala when he carted Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 21 runs in an over. It was the most runs scored by an English batter in an over in World Cup history, eclipsing the 20 runs scored by Jos Buttler against Sri Lanka and Eoin Morgan against Afghanistan in 2019.

Put into bat first by Bangladesh, the English batters came off the blocks in fine fashion - correcting the mistake of going slow in the previous match against New Zealand.

While Jonny Bairstow took the lead initially to take on the Bangladeshi bowlers, Malan continued with the onslaught once the right-hand batter was dismissed.

Malan brought up his sixth hundred in the 32nd over by dabbing a slightly shorter delivery from Shakib to the right of cover for a single. In the process, he became the fastest batter to reach six ODI hundreds by innings taken.

The English batter reached the milestone in 23 innings, breaking Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's record of 27 innings. Malan (4) also tied with David Gower and Jonny Bairstow for having the most ODI hundreds in a calendar year for England.

However, in the very next over, Malan upped the ante and went after Mehidy, who had been having a decent bowling spell up until then. Malan took a single on the first ball before returning to the striker's end on the third ball. From thereon, he unleashed a four, six, six and another four on consecutive deliveries to plunder 21 runs in total.

After the drubbing against the Kiwis, England needed a response from its batters and Malan accepted the responsibility. His magnificent innings came to an end at 140 when he was castled by Mahedi Hasan while attempting a slog as the ball came in with the arm and struck the timber.

Up until the last update, England had managed 313 runs on board at the loss of five wickets with 7 overs still to go.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow. Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

(With inputs from agencies)