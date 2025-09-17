/World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final, set for title defense

India’s Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the final of the javelin throw in the World Athletics Championships 2025 as he moved a step closer to his title defense. Neeraj, a two-time Olympic medallist, will defend his crown at the World Athletics Championships at the same venue in Tokyo, Japan, where he won a gold medal in 2021. Neeraj qualified for the final with an initial throw of 84.85 meters.

Neeraj books place in final

Needing to throw 84.5m to qualify for the final of the javelin throw even at the World Athletics Championships, Neeraj booked his place on the first attempt, having thrown 84.85m, way ahead of the qualification mark. This meant he booked his place in the final 12 athletes who will compete for the title on Thursday. The Indian will have a tough fight if he is to defend his title at the World Athletics Championships, having won a gold medal in 2023.

In Thursday, Neeraj will be up against Julian Weber of Germany and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic. However, Neeraj’s biggest threat will be Pakistan Arshad Nadeem, who got the better of him at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Arshad’s 92.97m throw outclassed the Indian, but revenge could be sweet on Thursday if Neeraj could defend his title.

What to expect on Thursday?

Despite having a mixed season, the 27-year-old will be eager to get the better of his opponents as he takes the field on Thursday. The 2025 season has seen the best out of Neeraj, having crossed the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League in May. It was the first time he crossed the magical mark that had eluded him so far.

He finished second in the finals of the Diamond League last month in Zurich, where he finished with a mere throw of 85.01m. Although this may be below his usual standards, he will be eager to end the season on a high note on Thursday.