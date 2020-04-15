Won't compromise with Asia Cup to accommodate IPL 2020: PCB chairman Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has stated that Pakistan will not compromise with the Asia Cup 2020, scheduled to be played in the month of September, to create a window for the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mani has said the decision doesn’t solely lie with India or Pakistan as it involves other countries as well while adding the revenue from the tournament is distributed among members of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for the development of Asian cricket.

Speculation is rife that the BCCI is looking for an alternate window later in the year to conduct IPL 2020 which could led to the postponement of Asia Cup or ICC T20 World Cup due to the travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

“I have read and heard about these speculations but right now just remember that having or not having the Asia Cup is not a decision between Pakistan and India it involves other countries as well,” asserted Mani on Tuesday.

"...it is important to have the Asia Cup if cricket activities resume by then because the development of Asian cricket depends on funding from the tournament. It is important for many countries who are members of the Asian Cricket Council,” he added in a podcast released by the PCB.

“But if the conditions change and we can have the Asia Cup, it must be held as earnings from it are distributed as development funds to member countries for next two years,” he said.

Speaking of ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by Australia in October-November 2020, Mani said many countries would feel the financial impact if the showpiece tournament isn’t held. Mani further said that the PCB was supposed to get 7-8 million dollars from the ICC in June but the devastating effect of COVID-19 pandemic could mean they might not receive the money as planned.

“The financial impact will be felt by many countries if the ICC can’t distribute their shares from the tournament. Many countries including Pakistan will feel the pinch,” he admitted. Mani confirmed that Pakistan was to receive around USD 7 to 8 million in June and January.

“Pakistan is fortunate it has good financial controls in place and in short term, it will be better off than most countries if the lockdowns continue because of the coronavirus pandemic,” he claimed.

“We are to get 7 to 8 Million dollars from the ICC in June but we know they might not come so we have planned accordingly,” he added.

