'Use charter flights and bring players early' - Brad Hogg reckons ICC T20 World Cup shouldn't be cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic has ripped apart the sporting calendar with every tournament either cancelled or postponed. All eyes are on the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be hosted by Australia in October-November. While the speculations are rife that the showpiece event might get deferred as Australia’s border has been closed for six months in a bid to curb the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

With borders closed and lockdown in place, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has come up with a solution to conduct the T20 World Cup as planned. Hogg has said that by using charter flights, players can be brought into Australia a couple of months earlier while adding the players can remain in quarantine for two weeks before resuming their training for the tournament.

Hogg took to social media platform Twitter to post a video explaining his solution for the conduction of the showpiece event.

Big question: what happens to this year's T20 World Cup? Begins in around 6 months. Cancel it? Or just go ahead as planned? Time to talk about that on today's episode of Hogg's Vlog.



— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 15, 2020

"We have to play the T20 World Cup as it is planned. A lot of players internationally have been in lockdown and they have not been able to go out and train. We have to get them in Australia probably a month and a half earlier," Hogg said.

"There are no commercial flights, so we need to use charter flights. Each participant who will board the charter flights needs to be tested for coronavirus, if they pass the test, they come to Australia.

"When they arrive in Australia, they will be quarantined for two weeks and then they will be tested again. Once they pass it, they can train and play the tournament," he added.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 set to be postponed indefinitely, speculations are rife that the cash-rich tournament could be planned in place of T20 World Cup given the tournament gets postponed travel restrictions in place.

