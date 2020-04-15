Watch: 'Helping as many as possible' - Mohammed Shami narrates emotional story of migrant workers in lockdown phase

As India continues to fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, sportspersons have come out and done their bit by supporting needy people. While news of star athletes donating come out in a flash, there are many stories which don't come out in public. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami narrated one such incident during his Instagram Live session with Yuzvendra Chahal as he described the pain and agony people are going through in these time of distress, and how he is helping those who are struggling to get basic amenities.

Shami told Chahal that people are struggling to get their daily bread and butter and thus, are trying to go to their native places or villages. Narrating one such incident, Shami said there was a lady walking from Rajasthan with a six-month-old baby in her arms and wanted to head towards Bihar, 200 kilometres from Lucknow. She had blisters on her feet and couldn’t even walk properly.

Shami narrated another incident of man from Delhi who was in going through similar pain. The Indian pacer further said one can’t help out everyone in such times but said he is doing his bit and assisting those he is coming across. Replying to Shami, Chahal said they are doing whatever is in their hands. Continuing the conversation, Shami said people are going through so much pain, it is hard to witness such times.

"He was coming from Rajasthan. Just imagine he is supposed to go to Bihar which is so far from Lucknow too. He has no means to commute and I saw in my home CCTV camera that he fainted in hunger and was close to my door. So I provided him with food and helped him out," Shami said.

"I am trying to help as much as I can. There are migrant workers here who are really struggling to meet ends. The highway is also near my house so I can see people having a tough time. I feel I should help and I am doing as much as possible," added the 29-year-old.

The ace Indian pacer has been pretty active on social media in a bid to keep his fans and followers engaged with live cricket action completely halted due to COVID-19 pandemic. Indian cricketers have actively donated to help the Indian government in their fight against the dreaded coronavirus.

Before the cricket calendar was swept away by the deadly virus, Shami was in red-hot form across formats and was one of the leading wicket-takers for India.

However, with the situation surrounding the COVID-19 deteriorating with each passing day, there no certainty as to when the action will resume. Even the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is set to be postponed indefinitely, as per reports.

