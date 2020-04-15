This is mother of all World Cups and 1.3 billion people are in it to win it: Ravi shastri on India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic

As India continues to fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, Head Coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri took to social media platform Twitter to post a video in a bid to raise awareness surrounding the deadly coronavirus. Shastri said that everyone has to give their complete effort and chase it like the World Cup. The flamboyant former cricketer further said that coronavirus is the mother of all World Cups where 1.3 billion people are in the playing arena and are fighting for their country.

Shastri added that to win this, people have to follow the basics and adhere to the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the health experts.

"Today the COVID-19 has put us in a situation where we got our backs to the wall," Shastri said in a video posted by him on Twitter.

"To combat this coronavirus is like chasing a World Cup where you give your everything in trying to win it. What's staring you at the face is no ordinary World Cup. This is the mother of all World Cups where not just eleven are playing but 1.4 (1.3) billion are in the playing arena and competing.”

"Guys we can win this. For that, we have to observe the basics. You have got your Prime Minister leading from the front ahead of the curve like other countries have farmed out," Shastri asserted.

"You have to obey the orders that come from the top: be it Centre, state or the frontline workers who are risking their lives."

Continuing, Shastri said to win this game, people have to go through the pain to break the chain and see the profits while adding if the brute force of 1.3 billion people is together then India will be able to defeat coronavirus and get hands on the World Cup of humanity.

"It is not easy but to win the game you got to go through the pain to break the chain and see the gain," said the 57-year-old.

"Come on, guys! let's do it together. Let us get out there in a bruit force of 1.4 billion (1.3 billion) and beat this coronavirus and get your hands on the World Cup of humanity. Let's do it," he added.

Meanwhile, a total number of 11,439 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 377 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1306 patients have been cured.

